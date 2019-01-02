Bollywood actor-writer Kader Khan dies

NEW DELHI: Afghan-born Bollywood actor Kader Khan has died at the age of 81, after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Canada, his family said. Kader Khan, also a noted screenwriter, was admitted to a hospital in Toronto where he was being treated for age-related ailments, including respiratory illness, state-run All India Radio reported on Tuesday. Kader Khan’s last rites will be performed in Canada as his family is based there, his son Sarfaraz told Indian media outlets. His death was mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top Bollywood personalities, including superstar Amitabh Bachchan.