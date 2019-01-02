Case of occupying woman’s house: DSP escapes after bail rejection

MULTAN: The district and sessions judge Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail of a DSP, who later fled the court, in a case of illegally possessing a woman’s property in New Multan.

Rehana Bibi of New Multan Colony lodged her complaint with the police stating that she was living in her house at Samijabad. She said that three real brothers Akhtar, Arshad and Salim brought a girl to her clinic and demanded her abortion but she refused. All three of them threatened her of dire consequences and ransacked her clinic.

She said that they damaged her valuables of worth Rs30,000 at the clinic.Later, they brought New Multan and Sital Mari police, headed by SHOs Liaquat and Rashid Thaim, and got vacated her house at gunpoint. She said that she had verified her ownership of the house from the tehsildar and patwari.

Later, DSP Tanveer Bathi along with four lady constables, 15 constables and 30-40 private persons equipped with sticks and weapons came to her home and ousted her and her valuables from the house. They ransacked her home and damaged the valuables worth Rs3 million. ASI Salim also dragged her on the ground and threatened her.