Pemra cautions TV channels on discussing sub judice cases

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Tuesday again issued directions to the satellite television channels with regards to the cases pending or being heard in different courts. According to a statement issued by the authority, it said that the television channels should refrain from unnecessary debate on cases, being heard in courts. It recalled to have already issued such directions and notices several times to the television channels. The authority pointed out that while announcing judgement in a suo moto case, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had issued clear orders that the reporting on under trial cases be in accordance with the Pemra code of conduct. It had directed the TV channels to abide by the Pemra laws and the code of conduct. Violation, if any, the authority cautioned, would invite action according to the relevant laws.