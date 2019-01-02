PML-N names candidate for PK-30 by-poll

MANSEHRA: A tough competition is expected between ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in by-election for constituency PK-30.

The PML-N, which has been facing problems in selecting a unanimous contender, finally awarded ticket to Mazhar Ali Qasim, the son of former federal minister Syed Qasim Shah.

The PTI has awarded ticket to former provincial minister Ahmad Hussain Shan, who submitted the nomination papers with the returning officer on Tuesday.

The PK-30 is consisted of entire Balakot tehsil Garhi Habibullah of Mansehra tehsil.

The PML-N had empowered former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousuf to choose a strong candidate to retain the seat, which had fallen because of its MPA Mian Ziaur Redman’s disqualification in a fake degree case by apex court late last year.

“We are now united to retain this seat which we lost because of apex court’s verdict,” Sardar Yousuf told reporters here.

CPEC projects: Payments to land owners begin: The district administration on Tuesday started payments of land acquired for China-Pakistan Economic Corridors (CPEC) initiatives in Shinkiari and adjoining areas.

“We have started payments to landowners in various Patwar circles in the district,” Yasir Khan, the additional deputy commissioner, told reporters. He said that landowners in 18 Patwar circles, including Dodial, Argoshal, Malkal, Laborkot and Tanda Bajna, would be paid the money. “I have also directed revenue and other relevant departments to ensure early payments to landowners,” he said.