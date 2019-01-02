Recruitment of doctors

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad has said that recruitment of 89 new doctors and purchasing of medicines has been started at the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. He said this while addressing the District Review Committee (Health) here on Tuesday. District Monitoring Officer Faisal Sultan briefed the meeting about the hospitals performance during the last three months. The DC said that increase in the number of patients at the THQ hospitals, RHCs and Basic Health Centres was a result of increased public confidence in the government hospitals. Khurram Shahzad said that 98 different types of medicines had been received till now. He said that the recruitment would prove helpful to overcome problems of patients. Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad directed that upload all the patients data to the portal. Medical devices should be functional at all hospitals, he ordered. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad took notice on the complaints related to violations of one-dish in marriage halls and marquees and directed the ACs to ensure the implementation of the one-dish.