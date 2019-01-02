close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
January 2, 2019

PPP to celebrate ZAB’s birth anniversary on 5th

National

A
APP
January 2, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party will celebrate the 91st birth anniversary of its founding leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) on January 5. According to PPP Punjab spokesman, special cake cutting ceremonies, seminars and programmes will be organized to pay tribute to the ZAB. It is pertinent to mention that ceremonies to pay homage to the PPP founder have already been started from Tuesday in the provincial capital. PPP Lahore Chapter president Haji Azizur Rehman Chan also cut the cake in this regard.

