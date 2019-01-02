close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
Missing boy found dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

OKARA: A 10-year-old boy, who was missing for the last two days, was found dead from fields at Kot Nawab near Rajowal on Tuesday. Waseem Jaffar went for some work but did not return. Now some passersby saw his body in the fields and informed the police. DPO Athar Ismail has directed the Hujra Shah Moqeem police to nab the killer. The police have registered a case.

