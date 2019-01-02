Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday handed over a list of its nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Indian High Commission as part of an agreement between the two countries, said a statement by the Foreign Office.

Similarly, India handed over a list of its nuclear facilities to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. The annual exchange is mandated by Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on December 31, 1988. It has been implemented consecutively since January 1, 1992.

Also, in consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, the two countries exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody. This exercise will be repeated on July 1 as the practice is carried out twice a year. According to this list, Pakistan says that it has in its custody 537 Indian prisoners, which include 54 civil and 483 fishermen. The Indian government also handed over a list of prisoners which states that there are 347 Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails.

Meanwhile, Pakistan condemned India for its deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas, which was contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian law, and warned that such acts could easily lead to a “strategic miscalculation”. “The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the DG (SA and Saarc) told the Indian acting deputy high commissioner who was summoned to the Foreign Office on Tuesday. Pakistan condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in Athmuqam, Shahkot Sector which resulted in the Shahadat of an innocent woman Asia Bibi w/o Muhammad Haroon, while seven civilians, including two women and three children, sustained splinter injuries. “The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. In 2018, the Indian forces carried out more than 2,350 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the working boundary, resulting in the Shahadat of 36 innocent civilians, and injuries to 142 others,” the office of the DG said in a statement. Pakistan says that this unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations. The Indian side was urged to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the working boundary. “The Indian side should permit the UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions,” the DG added.