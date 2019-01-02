Punjab govt to carry out forensic audit of state land allotments

FAISALABAD: The Punjab government has decided to carry out forensic audit of the state land allotments and the Anti-Corruption Establishment has taken initiatives in this regard with the collaboration of the Revenue Department.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that forensic audit of the state land was an important and significant step of the Punjab government and data should be collected in four districts of the division in this regard. He directed the DCs to hold a meeting of the concerned officers and appoint focal persons to cooperate with the ACE to complete the task with ease. He said that the incumbent government had taken an initiative to retrieve the state land from the grabbers. ACE Director Shafqatullah Mushtaq said that the forensic audit would be carried out of the state land which had been allotted in any temporary and permanent scheme regarding the cultivation of land. Meanwhile, the ACE devised a proforma to collect the details of allotment of state land and the information regarding the name of the scheme, whereabouts of the state land, nature of temporary or permanent allotment, completion and non-completion of proprietary rights, allotment documents and any litigation or case before any court.

FAKE PIR HELD FOR RAPING MARRIED WOMAN: Satiana police on Tuesday raided Chak 39/GB and arrested a fake Pir for allegedly raping a married woman. The police headed by SHO Habibullah conducted the raid and arrested Liaqat Ali on the charge of raping the wife of Qasid Ali. The husband of the victim had tied the hands of his wife on the direction of the fake Pir who allegedly raped the woman in the presence of her husband. The police also arrested the wife of Qasid Ali after registration of a case under sections 459, 376, 109, 419 and 420 of the PPC against both of them on the orders of CPO Ashfaq Ahmad.