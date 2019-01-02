close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
Two killed in road accidents

LAHORE: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents on the first day of the New Year. The police have handed over the bodies to the victims’ families after completing legal formalities. In Nishtar Colony, a 30-year-old man identified as Muhammad Hussain was killed by a speeding tractor-trolley. In Naseerabad, an 18-year-old boy identified as Salman was killed as his bike slipped due to speeding.

