OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

Hamza visits bereaved familiy

National

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday evening visited the Lohari Gate area and met the family of a nine-year-old girl who was raped and killed a couple of weeks back. Hamza Shahbaz condoled with the family of the minor and shared his grief and sorrow over the sad incident besides praying for the departed soul. The PML-N leader while expressing concerns said law and order was out of control like inflation and added the rulers had failed to protect the masses. He assured full support to the family to seek justice.

