Dolphin Squads asked to enhance patrolling

LAHORE: SP Dolphin Bilal Zafar has directed Dolphin Squads to enhance patrolling in crime-hit areas. The SP said Dolphin Squads had been utilizing all resources to control crimes. He said Dolphin Squads responded to 46,031 calls in 2018 and checked 747,910 vehicles, 1,027,500 bikes and 912,431 suspected persons during snap checking in 2018. He said the Dolphin Force had been playing a vital role in community policing by providing help to people in distress.