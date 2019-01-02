34 injured in aerial firing on New Year night

LAHORE: At least 34 people were injured in different incidents of aerial firing and road accidents on the New Year night. The injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital, General Hospital and Jinnah Hospital. The Shadbagh police claimed to have arrested five persons involved in aerial firing and recovered weapons from their custody. They have been identified as Hassan Jahangir, Nauman, Shabbir, Shoaib and Ahsan Khan. The Lahore police claimed to have arrested 72 people involved in fireworks, wheelies and aerial firing.