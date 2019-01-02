Social media abuzz with prayers for Tariq Jameel’s health

LAHORE: Social media was abuzz with prayers for noted religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel who underwent angioplasty at Doctors Hospital after suffering chest pains here on Tuesday.

Soon after the reports of Maulana Tariq Jameel’s health, his well-wishers took to different social media platforms to express their concerns and besides praying for his earlier recovery paid tributes to him for spreading the message of peace and love. Many in the provincial metropolis also rushed to the hospital to have a glimpse of their beloved personality. Since he was advised complete rest by the doctors no one, except those from within close circle, were allowed to meet him. It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Tariq Jameel became one of the top trends on microblogging giant, Twitter, till the evening with thousands of Twitteraties praying for Maulana Tariq Jameel.

“He (Maulana Tariq Jameel) is among the few who talk about love and hope. May he get well soon,” wrote one of his well wishers, Muneeb.

Another well-wisher, Asad, wrote: “Loads of prayers for Maulana Sahib. May Allah grant him sound health, Ameen.” Similarly, in their comments on several Facebook posts about his health condition, people from different walks of life prayed for his early recovery and perfect health. One such post on Maulana Tariq Jameel’s official Facebook Page which, it is learnt, is being run by his son was shared around 900 times till the filing of this report.

Unlike other pages and social media platforms, this Facebook Page keeps sharing latest updates vis-à-vis Maulana Tariq Jameel’s engagements both within and outside Pakistan in the form of videos and photographs. As per this page, he had returned from Canada last night after attending a convention “Reviving the Islamic Spirit—RIS 2018” which continued from Dec 21 to Dec 23 in Toronto, Canada.

During his Canada visit acclaimed Bollywood music director and composer A R Rahman and playback singer Javed Ali had also met Maulana Tariq Jameel.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides this official Facebook account which is liked and followed by around 700,000 people there are hundreds of unofficial (fake/fan) accounts on several social media platforms particularly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram which are followed by millions of people from different parts of the world.