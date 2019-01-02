Railways to launch 20 new trains this year: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that 2019 would be an important year for the Pakistan Railways as it was planning to launch 20 new trains to facilitate passengers.

In a statement here, the minister said that the Pakistan Railways would allocate a separate boggy for women in the newly-inaugurated Rahman Baba Express from Peshawar to Karachi. Sheikh Rashid said that he had directed all the divisional superintendents to improve cleanliness system in trains and at railway stations across the country.