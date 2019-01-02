close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 2, 2019

Railways to launch 20 new trains this year: Rashid

National

A
APP
January 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that 2019 would be an important year for the Pakistan Railways as it was planning to launch 20 new trains to facilitate passengers.

In a statement here, the minister said that the Pakistan Railways would allocate a separate boggy for women in the newly-inaugurated Rahman Baba Express from Peshawar to Karachi. Sheikh Rashid said that he had directed all the divisional superintendents to improve cleanliness system in trains and at railway stations across the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan