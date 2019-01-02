‘Shahbaz not getting proper medical treatment’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Tuesday claimed that Leader of the Opposition Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was not getting proper medical treatment.

Speaking to media men here, PML-N Member of the National Assembly Rana Tanvir said Shahbaz Sharif was facing health issues and should be given proper medical treatment. He was of the view that the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would be before everybody after six months.

Rana Tanvir said three sub-committees of the Public Accounts Committee would be headed by the PTI members so that they could audit the projects undertaken

during the last PML-N government, and two sub committees each would be led by the Pakistan People’s Party and the PML-N.

MNA Khurram Dastgir expressed his concern about health of the economy and asked the government to focus on it.