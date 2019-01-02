JAC protests against illegal occupation of QAU land today

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of students and teachers has announced a protest movement to end illegal occupation of 298 acres precious land of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, one of the prestigious and top ranked higher education of Pakistan.

During an emergency meeting the JAC comprising of representatives of QAU Alumni Association (QAUAA) and Academic Staff Association, QAU decided that all possible options will be utilised for end of illegal occupation of the university land.

It was also decided that a protest would be staged on 2nd January 2019 (today) at 2pm in front of press club Islamabad.

The meeting also expressed serious concerns that despite passage of another year, no concrete step has been undertaken to get QAU land evacuated by the illegal occupants.

During recent interaction of senior members from QAU Alumni Association and office bearers of ASA QAU with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, it was revealed that despite payment for 1709 acres, QAU is having shortfall of 450 acres of allotted land due to illegal occupation of 298 acres and non-handing over of 152 acres.

The non-resolution of this important issue has created a lot of problems in terms of security and development work. Due to this issue, the premier higher education institution could not construct boundary wall or complete any development work on the campus.

The JAC also demanded to the concerned authorities to resolve this long pending issue on immediate basis without any further delay.

The anti-encroachment drive should include end of illegal occupation of complete encroached QAU land, on priority basis.