AJK president seeks durable Kashmir solution

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday termed the long-festering Kashmir dispute a serious threat to the peace in South Asia and said that durable peace in South Asia will not be possible without peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“The United Nations must take urgent steps to resolve Kashmir dispute peacefully. The unresolved Kashmir conflict hinders the realisation of the goal of durable peace in the region,” AJK president said here.

He regretted that even after over seventy years, the Kashmir issue remained on the active agenda of the UN Security Council and a blot on the conscience of humanity. He added that it was the fundamental responsibility of the UN to resolve the Kashmir dispute and halt the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in the territory. His statement came in the wake of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ New Year message in which he said, “The United Nations resolves to confront threats, defend human dignity and build a better future and create space for solutions in 2019.”

Sardar Masood Khan said, “The UN has a legal, moral and humanitarian commitment towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir to fulfill the promises it made to them.” He termed the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir as serious and explosive.

President Khan said if the United Nations fails to play its role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute; it will have serious repercussions for the peace in South Asia.

The situation in Kashmir right now is very serious and needs urgent attention as human lives are being lost on daily basis,” he said.