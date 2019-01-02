Two children die in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Two minor children were killed in a road accident at Chowk Kumharanwala on Tuesday.
Ghulam Mustafa, his wife Rukhsana and their children three-year-old Sorat Bibi and one-and-a-half-year-old Sonia Parveen were on their way when a tractor-trolley hit their bike. As a result, both children died on the spot.
MAN INJURED: A man was shot at and injured at Chak 81-EB on Tuesday. Accused Tajammul and Muzammil allegedly shot at and injured Muhammad Ashraf. As a result, h was injured.
PAKPATTAN: Two minor children were killed in a road accident at Chowk Kumharanwala on Tuesday.
Ghulam Mustafa, his wife Rukhsana and their children three-year-old Sorat Bibi and one-and-a-half-year-old Sonia Parveen were on their way when a tractor-trolley hit their bike. As a result, both children died on the spot.
MAN INJURED: A man was shot at and injured at Chak 81-EB on Tuesday. Accused Tajammul and Muzammil allegedly shot at and injured Muhammad Ashraf. As a result, h was injured.