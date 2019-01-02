close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

Power supply to Sipah tribe area restored

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

BARA: Supply of electricity to the Afridi Sipah tribe area has been restored, residents said on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including Abdul Ghani Afridi and Iftikhar Afridi thanked Senator Momin Khan Afridi for resolving the problem. It may be recalled that the residents of Sipah area had been facing power suspension for over a month. Senator Momin Khan Afridi and other PTI leaders had been making efforts to help restore the power supply to the Sipah tribe area. Talking to reporters, Senator Momin Khan asked the government to provide all facilities, including, drinking water and electricity besides undertaking uplift projects.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan