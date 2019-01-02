Power supply to Sipah tribe area restored

BARA: Supply of electricity to the Afridi Sipah tribe area has been restored, residents said on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including Abdul Ghani Afridi and Iftikhar Afridi thanked Senator Momin Khan Afridi for resolving the problem. It may be recalled that the residents of Sipah area had been facing power suspension for over a month. Senator Momin Khan Afridi and other PTI leaders had been making efforts to help restore the power supply to the Sipah tribe area. Talking to reporters, Senator Momin Khan asked the government to provide all facilities, including, drinking water and electricity besides undertaking uplift projects.