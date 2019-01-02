WSSP launches website to bolster digital presence

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched own website to bolster digital presence and help consumers get easy access to information on its services.

The Management Information Section of WSSP has added extra features. These include the availability of water bills, an online form for information and contact numbers of different sections and sub-offices of WSSP.

A consumer, in case he loses original municipal services bill, can easily get a duplicate copy from the website.

Besides, an online form for the provision of information has been uploaded to facilitate visitors get easy access to information he requires.

The website was launched during a ceremony held here at WSSP head office. Addressing the participants, Chief Executive Officer Engr Khanzeb Khan enumerated the services of WSSP staff. He declared 2018 as the year of successes for the WSSP as the company has achieved most of the set targets related to improvement in services. The WSSP launched several initiatives during the last year, he said, adding round-the-clock operational complaint cell 1334 was one of such projects.

The complaint cell proved effective in engaging stakeholders and enabling them to lodge complaints about water, sanitation and waste disposal services. “The WSSP addresses complaints about water and sanitation services,” he said.

Pointing to the effectiveness of the complaint cell, the WSSP has replicated 1334 cells for Water and Sanitation Services companies in Mardan and Swat.

The urban municipal utility has set up a community liaison cell (CLC) that conducts workshops, meetings with parents, teachers and ulema to create awareness regarding sanitation and water conservation.

The WSSP has set up a fleet Surveillance System to monitor moment of its vehicles under which time and date of departure from collection point and their arrival at the landfill site are regularly monitored.

The company has become the only sanitation services provider in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has acquired own landfill site in Shamshato. It spreads over 102 acres.

“The site is located away from population and water sources to avoid nuisance to general public and contamination of groundwater,” said the WSSP chief.

The company has also launched a ‘Water Testing Quality’ project in collaboration with the University of Engineering Technology to test water quality.