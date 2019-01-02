Man shot dead in Swat

MINGORA: Unidentified gunmen killed a man in Kabal tehsil on Tuesday, police said. They said Muhammad Yousaf was busy in shopping when unknown armed men opened fire on him in Hazara area, killing him on the spot. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained while the criminals managed to escape after the crime. The body was shifted to a hospital while police lodged the case against unknown people.