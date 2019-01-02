close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

School watchman killed

National

BANNU: Unidentified persons shot dead the watchman of a government school in Janikhel on Tuesday.

The sources said that Mahranullah was on his way to bazaar along with his friends when unidentified bike-riders opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape the scene after the attack. The police registered the case and started investigation.

