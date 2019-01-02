ACs asked to remove encroachments from land of forest dept

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) to remove all types of encroachments on land of the Forest Department across the division.

In this regard, ACs of all the four districts of the division have been directed to visit the sites and retrieve the Forest Department land from squatters.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Haroonur Rasheed, presiding over a meeting, conveyed the direction of Commissioner Asif Iqbal about retrieval of forest lands.

He asked the ACs of all tehsils to take strict action against illegal occupants of forest land and send a compliance report to the Commissioner Office. Earlier, the ACs informed the meeting about the nature of encroachments set up on forest land in different tehsils including Sadr, Jaranwala, Samundri, Kamalia, Chiniot and Lalian.