FBR launches nationwide drive today to net tax evaders

ISLAMABAD: In a nationwide campaign, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is all set to launch door to door survey for collection of information from hundreds of thousands of residents living in posh areas of major cities to identify potential tax evaders.

The FBR will kick-start national campaign for achieving broadening of narrowed tax base on Wednesday (today) from posh sector of E-7 Islamabad in a bid to identify high net worth individual for the purpose of bringing them into tax net.

Official documents as well as top officials of the FBR disclosed to The News on Tuesday that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to chairman FBR for undertaking this exercise in posh areas of all over the country to identify potential tax evaders, this national campaign for broadening of tax base has been devised and approved that would be kick-started from today (Wednesday). The FBR will seeking information through survey forms from resident of posh area of E-7 in the federal capital.

“We want to launch this campaign from those who are living in luxurious houses as owners or tenants in order to give loud and clear message that the broadening of tax base will be done without creating any harassment,” said the FBR official.

In the past, all surveys launched by the FBR had failed to yield any desired results mainly because either the exercise was scrapped halfway or the collected data could not be used for the purpose of converting this gathered information for the purpose of tax collection. So the FBR will have to enhance its capacity to utilise this information which they are going to collect through this national campaign for broadening of tax base over the next few months period.