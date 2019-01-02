Ali Zaidi asks Sindh govt to improve governance

ISLAMABAD: Terming Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Information Secretary Maula Bux Chandio’s allegations baseless, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi Tuesday asked the PPP leaders to improve governance in the Sindh province.

He alleged that the PPP was plundering the provincial resources which was evident from their decade-long bleak performance.

The federal minister said the rights of the people of Sindh had been usurped by the PPP leaders and the hiatus between the rulers and the masses was widening with each passing day.