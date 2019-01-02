close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
January 2, 2019

Justice Shamim is new LHC CJ

January 2, 2019

LAHORE: Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Tuesday took oath as 48th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court at a ceremony held in the Governor's House.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath while Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, judges of the LHC, federal and provincial law officers and senior lawyers attended the ceremony. After assuming his office, Chief Justice Khan issued transfer and posting orders of the district & sessions judges (D&SJs) of the province.

