Changing Sindh govt: PTI to keep aggressive posture

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hasn’t abandoned its efforts to effect a change in Sindh’s political setup despite facing a setback in last two days.

The ruling party in Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has decided not to leave its aggressive posture and dared the federal government yet another time on Tuesday to come and fight for grabbing the provincial government.

Sindh Governor Imran Isamil, who is viewed as the architect of scheme to dislodge the provincial government, met Prime Minister Imran Khan for the third time at the Prime Minster Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

Imran Ismail, who visited the interior Sindh late last week to muster support of some PTI members of provincial legislature and returned to Karachi a day earlier, appears determined to bring a change in the province.

He is in constant touch with the party stalwarts in the province aspiring for a political change.

Ali Gohar Khan Mahar who was considered lynchpin of change and establishment of a new government in Sindh has also come to Islamabad. He too had a meeting with Prime Minister Khan on Tuesday.

The leaders of various political parties aspiring to find a role in future arrangements in Sindh have dashed to Ali Gohar Khan’s native town in Ghotki to seek his blessings.

Another federal minister Faisal Vawda also met the prime minister along with Chairman Wapda Lt. Gen. Muzammal Hussain on Tuesday.

Vawda discussed water problems with the premier but sources understand that he discussed plans with the prime minister for a change in Sindh briefly but separately.

Former federal minister Babar Awan, who is facing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) actions and left the cabinet earlier due to his implication in a case, also met the prime minister.

No detail was given in the official communiqué but it was stated that he discussed with the prime minister affairs of NAB and the political situation prevailing in the country.

Sources pointed out that despite the apex court advice to show restraint some federal ministers/advisers had again discussed the JIT report in public on Tuesday.

Sources said confrontation between the PPP and PTI will reflect in the upcoming sittings of the National Assembly and the Senate, as the two houses will be having their meetings separately in second week of the month.

The PPP will agitate the issue forcefully in both the houses and it is likely that the PML-N may also support the PPP in this regard, the sources added.