Wed Jan 02, 2019
January 2, 2019

Balochistan terror hit foiled: 4 terrorists killed in attack on FC centre

Top Story

January 2, 2019

LORALAI: The security forces gunned down four terrorists as they foiled an attack on a residential and administration compound of a Frontier Corps (FC) training centre in Balochistan’s Loralai district, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement on Tuesday.

Four soldiers also embraced martyrdom while two were injured in the operation.

The Army’s media wing said that terrorists were denied entry at the entrance of the compound, where they resorted to indiscriminate firing and broke into a nearby checkpost, which was immediately cordoned off.

“The valiant and timely action of security forces denied entry of terrorists into residential area which would have resulted into more number of casualties,” stated the ISPR.

The statement said that the initial exchange of fire claimed lives of four security forces personnel while two were injured.

The names of the martyrs are Subedar Major Munawar, Havaldar Iqbal Khan, Havaldar Bilal and Sepoy Naqshab.

In the operation, four terrorists were gunned down including one suicide bomber who blew himself at the end of the clearance operation.

