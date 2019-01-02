ITA officials get vote of confidence

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Tennis Association President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and his entire panel got vote of confidence in the election meeting held here on Tuesday.

Apart from the president, Muhammad Arif Qureshi re-elected as secretary of the association. Syed Ahsan Raza Zaidi is elected as new ITA treasurer.

The election proceeding was done by Chief Election Commissioner Majid Bashir, a well reputed lawyer in Islamabad.

Col Gul Rehman, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) secretary, represented the federation and Syed Rashid Ali represented Islamabad Olympic Association.

Six nominations were received from Margalla Club, ZTBL, PAF, Gun & Country Club, PTV and Islamabad Tennis Academy for the president of Tariq Murtraza and his panel.

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Patron of Islamabad Tennis Association, was also present on the occasion. Council unanimously approved the last AGM minutes along with approval of accounts for the year 2016-17 and 2018.

The ITA chief highlighted the activities of ITA for the last four years which was appreciated by council members and decided to continue with the same passion in the coming years. Senator Dilawar also addressed the AGM and appreciated the ITA role and ensured that every step will be taken for the promotion of game in Islamabad.