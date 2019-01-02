Konta and Osaka moves on, Murray advance

BRISBANE, Australia: Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka cruised past Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava to reach the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International on Tuesday.

In a battle of two powerful ball strikers, the Japanese star was too consistent for her rival, winning 6-3, 6-2 in just 68 minutes.

Osaka burst to prominence when she defeated Serena Williams to win the US Open in September, becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

She rose to number four in the world in October and finished the year ranked fifth.

She was a class above Aiava, who was able to put Osaka under pressure at times, but was unable to do so often enough.

Osaka added that she had felt the pressure of going into the match as favourite.

“I was really nervous coming out here because I felt like this is one of the matches I’m expected to win,” she said.

“But playing against someone like her who’s a bit unpredictable and very strong, it was like one of those moments where I felt like I just have to stay really calm, but I couldn’t.

Earlier, Britain’s Johanna Konta sent third seeded American Sloane Stephens packing with a straight sets win.

In a tough first round draw, Konta outlasted the 2017 US Open champion and world number six 6-4, 6-3.

“She’s top 10 and she’s had an incredible couple of seasons,” Konta said.

Konta will take on Alja Tomljanovic for a place in the quarter-finals after the Australian came from a set down to beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 1-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Belarus’s Aliaksandra Sasnovich will play top seed and defending champion Elina Svitolina in the second round in a rematch of the 2018 final.

Sasnovich was too consistent for Russian qualifier Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 7-5.

Latvia’s eighth seed Anastasija Sevastova had an impressive 6-3, 6-3 win over local favourite Daria Gavrilova, while fourth seeded Czech Petra Kvitova survived a scare to down American Danielle Collins 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

Meanwhile, former world No 1 Andy Murray was upbeat after making a winning start to 2019 with a straight sets victory over Australian James Duckworth on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Scot missed 11 months of last year with a hip injury and has slumped to a world ranking of 240.

He had not played competitively since pulling out of the China Open in September, and started slowly against Duckworth before overcoming the Australian 6-4, 6-3 in a touch under 90 minutes.

Murray, who didn’t appear hampered with his movement, said he could feel his touch returning as the match progressed.

Murray said that while he was still playing in some pain, his hip wasn’t an issue.

Murray now plays fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round after the Russian received a first round bye.

Defending champion Nick Kyrgios battled past American Ryan Harrison in a rematch of last year’s final.

Kyrgios won the 2018 final easily but he was pushed all the way by Harrison on Tuesday, eventually winning 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 7-6 (7/5) in two hours, eight minutes.

Kyrgios fired down 44 aces and Harrison 27, with the Australian just able to shade Harrison in the third set tiebreak.

The mercurial Kyrgios wasn’t happy with his ground-strokes and said he had only got through thanks to the quality of his serving. In other matches, Denis Kudla beat fellow American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, while Frenchman Jeremy Chardy outlasted Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.