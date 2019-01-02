close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
AFP
January 2, 2019

EU terms Bangladesh vote ‘tainted’

World

BRUSSELS: The European Union urged authorities in Bangladesh Tuesday to probe violence and obstacles that the EU said had "tainted" the country’s presidential election.

"Violence has marred the election day, and significant obstacles to a level playing field remained in place throughout the process and have tainted the electoral campaign and the vote," the EU´s foreign affairs arm said in a statement.

"The relevant national authorities should now ensure a proper examination of allegations of irregularities and commit to full transparency in their resolution," it added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rejected calls for a new vote after being declared the landslide winner in an election marred by deadly violence that the opposition slammed as "farcical" and rigged.

