Punjab U-16 7-game coaching camps commence

LAHORE: Punjab’s 7-game U-16 Coaching Camp campaign got under way with the inauguration of athletics and mat wrestling camps here at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob inaugurated the camps. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, DSO Lahore Tanvir Shah and a large number of young athletes were also present on this occasion. Nadeem Mehboob also distributed track suits among the camp probables. In his media talk at the opening ceremony, Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob said promotion of sports among young generation has been among govt’s top priorities. “The training and grooming of young players was badly ignored during the previous eras and we are focusing on this key feature because Pakistan can get quality players in different games only through proper honing,” he elaborated.

Mehboob informed that Punjab govt will also organize several high-profile sports events in the coming months alongside the U-16 coaching camps. “As per our planning, a high-profile kabaddi event will be organised in January 2019, Lahore Marathon in February, Dangal event in March and grand event of Punjab Games in April 2019”. Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob appreciated the 7-game U-16 Coaching Camp campaign saying that Punjab govt took a revolutionary measure by initiating coaching camp campaign. “Definitely, it’s a future building step and we are quite upbeat that Pakistan will gain several talented young players after this coaching campaign”.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar launched powerlifting, weightlifting camps at Gujranwala’s Gymnasium Hall and volleyball training camp at Sialkot on Tuesday.

Talking on this occasion, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that SBP’s 7-game U-16 Coaching Camp campaign is a great effort to trace talent from grassroots level. “The talented players will also be given opportunities to attain training from top international trainers. We will also make every possible effort for jobs of potential players”.

The opening ceremony of hockey camp was held at Gojra’s Hockey Stadium where Advisor to CM Punjab Umer Farooq graced the occasion as chief guest. DSO Attaur Rehman, Chief Consultant Shahid Faqir Virk, Olympian Shahbaz Junior, Danish Kaleem and M Khalid were also present on this occasion.

Advisor to CM Punjab Umer Farooq also opened kabaddi camp at Faisalabad. DSO Tariq Nazeer and District Sports Officer Rana Hamad were also present on this occasion.