Pak cricket team: Falling like a house of cards

Pakistan cricket team has always been erratic, has the ability to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and snatch defeat from jaws of victory. Completely unfathomable to say it all. But current dilemma seems to be more perennial where they fall like house of cards from initially mighty position.

It could have been 4 zero in last 4 fixtures in favor of Pakistan. One shot in the arm looks like a last nail in the coffin for us. In first test against kiwis, requiring only 30 runs with 7 wickets remaining, a walk in the park suddenly crashing 5 runs short of target. 3RD test against New Zealand, 304 for 3 and tumbling down on 348 all out. And finally 100 for 1 against protease, at one point setting a daunting target resigning to 190 all out. These dramatic episodes are now very frequently witnessed in recent times, may it be; Abu Dhabi 2017 vs Sri Lanka, Edgbaston 2016 vs England, Melbourne 2016 vs AUS & Barbados 2017 vs WI, Hamilton 2016 vs NZ.

To say the least, in last 20 Tests, Pakistan got out 10 times less than 200 runs. Pakistan tops the chart when it comes to most number of defeats while chasing under-200 targets in Tests in last 10 years. Pakistan lost 5, India lost 2, Australia and England lost 1 each.

Where is the issue? Technique, temperament, confidence or intelligence? I think it’s simply lack confidence, and with confidence comes intelligence. Few players acclimatize to the conditions swiftly where as some never maneuver their game. This breed of Pakistan player lacks in confidence that hold them from exploring their potential. Playing with smaller teams will never suffice, Pakistan should never grab a dead rubbers against weaker teams. PSL should help in unearthing new talent, but PSL will only assist if the bigger names get in more than the worn-out stars in every season. India on the other hand, has already up the ante by enticing established names along induction of new sensations in every new bid. The level of confidence Indian team has attained through IPL is unparalleled, by the time their domestic lad gets ready to step in international scene had already faced the likes of Mitchel Starc and Trent Boult in the nets/match and did some fanciful chases single handedly through the tournament.

The confidence we see in budding players of India is unmatchable, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, the kind the talent they exude is just too dazzling. Above all, Kohli leading from the front, is an icon that every player wants to emulate. The confidence this Indian team exhibits is same as Pakistan were oozing in 80 & 90s.

Pakistan team playing against smaller teams will just improve their averages temporarily but sooner they pit against bigger countries they shall succumb to pressure by having a feeble belief of winning.

That’s is what’s happening with us lately. Lastly the leader should set his own standards too high so that team feels truly inspired to achieve, which in case of Pakistan is missing after the era of Imran khan, Wasim Akram and Inzmamul Haq. Sarfraz struggling with his own form can’t dictate terms. —Fahd Saud Bajwa