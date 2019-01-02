close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
AFP
January 2, 2019

Snapped goalpost delays A-League game

Sports

AFP
January 2, 2019

SYDNEY: An A-League game was held up for 40 minutes after a goalpost snapped and groundsmen scrambled to find a new one, with Perth Glory eventually routing the Central Coast Mariners 4-1. The match on Monday evening in Gosford was 10 minutes old when Perth defender Tomislav Mrcela ran into the back of the Mariners’ net on the follow through from a powerful close-range header. The right-hand post buckled under the pressure and both teams headed to the dressing room while ground staff searched for a new one. According to Fox Sports, they had to head to the Mariners’ training ground to find a portable goal and take the wheels off before it could be installed on the pitch. The victory ensured Perth got back to winning ways after their unbeaten start to the season was ended by Sydney FC last week. They remain top of the table with 23 points from 10 games, three clear of Sydney and Melbourne Victory.

