Wed Jan 02, 2019
January 2, 2019

Froome keen to join TdF toppers

Sports

January 2, 2019

LONDON: British cyclist Chris Froome will focus on becoming only the fifth rider to win five Tour de France (TdF) crowns this year and forego defending his Giro d’Italia title Team Sky announced on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Kenyan-born cyclist will aim to dethrone his Team Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas, who will also target the sport’s showpiece event. If successful Froome would join Spaniard Miguel Indurain, French duo Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault — whose overall victory in 1985 is the last time a Frenchman won — and Belgium’s Eddie Merckx as five-time winners.

