Wed Jan 02, 2019
National U-15 baseball camp begins

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

LAHORE: A six-month long baseball training and coaching camp kicked off here on Tuesday at the Aashiq Hussain baseball field, Bahria Town Lahore under the supervision of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB).

This camp is being held to groom national Under-15 players for the future national and international commitments.

This camp will help PFB to raise and finalise Pakistan youth team to participate in the forthcoming Under-15 Asia Cup Baseball Championship to be organised by Baseball Federation of Asia in August this year in China.

