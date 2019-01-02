close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
AFP
January 2, 2019

Politics is not just for the rulers: Pope

World

AFP
January 2, 2019

VATICAN CITY: Politics is not reserved just for those who rule but must involve everyone, Pope Francis said Tuesday. "We do not think that politics is reserved only for rulers," he said. "We are all responsible for the life of the 'city', of the common good; and politics too is good to the extent that each one plays their part in the service of peace." The Pope addressed the crowds in St Peter's Square from the window of the apostolic palace on the 52nd World Day of Peace, introduced by pope Paul VI.

