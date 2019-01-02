Pull-out from Syria changes nothing in US support for Israel: Pompeo

BRASÍLIA: President Donald Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria “in no way changes anything” in terms of US support and protection of Israel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday. Pompeo gave the assurance as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks in Brasilia on the sidelines of the inauguration of Brazil’s new president, Jair Bolsonaro. “The decision the president made on Syria in no way changes anything that this administration is working on alongside Israel,” Pompeo said. “The counter-ISIS campaign continues, our efforts to counter Iranian aggression continues, and our commitment to Middle East stability and protection of Israel continues in the same way before that decision was made,” he said. ISIS is another term for the radical militant Islamic State group (IS). The fact that the issue was the prime topic of conversation

between Pompeo and Netanyahu underlined the uncertainty thrown up by Trump’s December 19 decision — announced on Twitter — to withdraw US troops from northeast Syria, where they had been battling IS remnants.