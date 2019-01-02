Rescuers pull baby alive from Russian block after gas blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russian rescuers on Tuesday pulled a baby boy alive from the ruins of an apartment block that collapsed in a gas explosion more than a day earlier, killing at least seven people and leaving dozens missing. "The rescuers heard crying. The baby was saved by being in a cradle and warmly wrapped up," Chelyabinsk regional governor Boris Dubrovsky wrote on his Telegram channel. The emergencies ministry named the child as a 10-month-old boy after initial reports that the baby was a girl. Dubrovsky posted video of rescuers pulling the child from a chink between concrete panels and running with him wrapped in a blanket to an ambulance. The mother of the boy named as Vanya, short for Ivan, also survived the blast, RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the emergency services.
