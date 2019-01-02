Rescuers pull baby alive from Russian block after gas blast

MOSCOW: Russian rescuers on Tuesday pulled a baby boy alive from the ruins of an apartment block that collapsed in a gas explosion more than a day earlier, killing at least seven people and leaving dozens missing. "The rescuers heard crying. The baby was saved by being in a cradle and warmly wrapped up," Chelyabinsk regional governor Boris Dubrovsky wrote on his Telegram channel. The emergencies ministry named the child as a 10-month-old boy after initial reports that the baby was a girl. Dubrovsky posted video of rescuers pulling the child from a chink between concrete panels and running with him wrapped in a blanket to an ambulance. The mother of the boy named as Vanya, short for Ivan, also survived the blast, RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the emergency services.