Coronation of Thai King Vajiralongkorn set for May

BANGKOK: An elaborate three-day coronation ceremony for Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn will be held May 4 to 6, the palace announced Tuesday, nearly two and half years after the death of his revered father Bhumibol Adulyadej. The 66-year-old ascended the throne following his father’s death in October 2016, which ended a tumultuous seven-decade reign over the Southeast Asian kingdom marked by coups and rounds of violent street protests. Maha Vajiralongkorn, formally known as Rama X of the Chakri dynasty, has since dramatically reorganised palace affairs. He has bolstered his own security detail and granted himself personal stewardship of crown’s multi-billion dollar assets, which include swathes of prime real estate, banks and major companies. Thailand’s monarchy -- one of the world’s richest -- is shielded from criticism by a harsh royal defamation law punishing any transgressors with up to 15 years per charge.