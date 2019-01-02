Yemen rebels slam WFP for ‘rotten’ food aid

SANAA: Yemen’s Huthi rebels on Tuesday rejected UN accusations of selling aid meant for civilians, slamming the World Food Programme (WFP) for sending “rotten food” to the war-torn country. The WFP, which plans to provide food to up to 12 million Yemenis a month in 2019, on Monday accused Huthi rebels of “criminal behaviour” and of selling food aid in markets in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.