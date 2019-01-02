Democrat Warren enters 2020 White House race

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren -- an outspoken critic of Wall Street and nemesis of Donald Trump -- entered the 2020 race for the White House on Monday.
The 69-year-old progressive announced she was launching an exploratory committee for president, becoming the first major candidate in what is set to be an extraordinarily crowded Democratic primary, united by a singular focus on unseating the Republican Trump. The move will help Warren raise funds and hire more staff early in the campaign cycle -- an effort in which she already leads most other potential Democratic candidates.
Her announcement came 13 months before the Iowa caucuses that launch what is expected to be a boisterous primary season. "America's middle class is under attack," said a video message from Warren, who has represented Massachusetts in the Senate since 2013, crafting a reputation as an economic populist. "Corruption is poisoning our democracy," she said. "Politicians look the other way while big insurance companies deny patients life-saving coverage, while big banks rip off consumers and while big oil companies destroy this planet."
That, she said, is why she is launching her exploratory committee.
A former public-school teacher and then Harvard law professor, Warren has been a vocal advocate of consumer and workers' rights. But Americans may know her best for her frequent sparring with Trump -- which has had mixed results.
