PPP leader accuses PTI govt of political victimisation

CHITRAL: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former provincial minister Saleem Khan on Tuesday criticised the federal government for placing the name of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the Exit Control List (ECL) and termed it a political vendetta. Talking to reporters at inaugural ceremony of party’s district office here, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed in subjecting its political rivals to victimisation. He demanded that the names of PTI leader including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen and Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak should be placed on the ECL as National Accountability Bureau had filed cases against them.

Saleem Khan said the PTI government was using the process of accountability to haunt its opponents including PPP leaders. He alleged that government was conspiring to deprive Chitral of its share of uplift projects under the Annual Development Programme, but they would never allow it to do so.

He asked the government to start work on the road projects in Garam Chashma, Bamburet, Booni and Shandoor or else they would take to the streets.