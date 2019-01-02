‘ACE arrested 658 for corruption in 2018’

GUJRANWALA: The ACE arrested 658 accused persons, including 55 officers, during a crackdown and recovered Rs 2.6 billion from them in 2018.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed while giving details told that the ACE completed 2,498 inquiries and 493 cases besides registering 386 FIRs and issuance of arrest orders for 226 accused during the said period. He said that the department also arrested 21 proclaimed offenders and three courts absconders while 77 officers and officials of different departments were arrested red-handed in 2018. Fareed told that the ACE also traced several mega corruption cases of government departments. He said that ex-director of the PHA had been arrested in a corruption case while two other officers were dismissed from services over corruption charges. He said that the ACE teams also arrested seven GDA officers involved in millions of rupees corruption scandal. He said that the ACE retrieved 626 Kanal state land from land grabbers. Fareed Ahmed vowed that action against corrupt elements would be carried in future also.

‘RESCUE 1122 RESPONDED TO 59,782 EMERGENCY CALLS IN 2018’: Rescue 1122 responded to 59,782 emergency calls and saved precious lives in 2018. Giving media briefing, District Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid told that the department’s control room received 646,377 calls, including 19,975 road accidents, 31,631 medical emergencies, 1,008 of fire incidents and 1,277 crime incidents, in 2018.

CHALLAN TICKETS: The traffic police issued challan tickets to 45 motorcyclists for violation of rules on new year night. The traffic police spokesman told that 18 check points were set up on main roads of the city by the CTO.