ICST hails PM for focus on energy sector

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for focusing on the energy sector following the recent gas crisis in the country.

The attention of the Prime Minister to streamline energy sector will not only discourage elements responsible for the crisis but it will also encourage investors and improve energy security which is imperative for national development.

Those who orchestrated the crisis should be punished so that no one can dare to play with the economy and masses for profit, said Patron ICST Shahid Rasheed Butt.

Those who are after the LNG sector should also be brought to the book as this fuel has become very important to bridge the supply-demand gap in the country, he said. He noted that gas is a very critical part of the energy mix which cannot be allowed to crumble to benefit some people involved in the oil business.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Pakistan that reserves of oil must be increased to 45 days as presently they are significantly lower than the required quantities which is a security threat that must be tackled.