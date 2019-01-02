NAB distributes cheques among victims of housing societies

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Tuesday distributed cheques worth Rs740.79 million among the affectees of Shaheen Foundation, Tele Tone Housing Society and Chargia Housing Society, Wah Cantt in a simple ceremony here at NAB headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, the chairman lauded the performance of NAB, Rawalpindi for recovering the amount from looters and returning to the affectees, saying NAB Rawalpindi always played prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB.

He said NAB Rawalpindi is very actively engaged in elimination of corruption and corrupt practices through a holistic approach of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy against the corrupt.

Reiterating his commitment of eradicating corruption as topmost priority of anti-graft watchdog, he said NAB officers were performing their duties with dedication and commitment.

The Chairman said that NAB officers has worked with absolute professionalism, transparency, commitment, dedication and merit during last one year period which they are putting in with best of their abilities and due to this reason, today NAB has become a vibrant organization.

"Our success as country's biggest apex anti corruption agency inspires us to redouble our efforts in performing our national duty with more professionalism, dedication and commitment to eradicate the menace of corruption from our beloved motherland Pakistan in all its forms and manifestations.

Our overall conviction ratio is trial court is more than 70 per cent and our performance remained excellent during the year 2018 as compared to other anti corruption organizations.

He said NAB from its inception recovered Rs297 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer which is a record as no other Anti corruption agency in Pakistan has recovered such a huge amount.

About 1,210 corruption references involving Rs900 billion are under trial.

Speaking on the occasion Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that a separate Complaint Cell, established in Rawalpindi has received record 7,841 complaints during the year 2018 while 7,000 complaints were disposed off.

The complaints received were higher in last five years.

He said NAB Rawalpindi conducted various complaint verifications, inquiries, investigation and filed 50 corruption references in the various Accountability Courts during 2018, NAB Rawalpindi also recovered Rs 218 million from corrupt elements and dispersed among various government departments and affectess of various housing societies/cooperation societies, etc. NAB Rawalpindi has apprehended highest ever 50 accused last year.