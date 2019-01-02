QAU warns occupants to vacate university land

Islamabad : The Quaid-i-Azam University has warned illegal occupants of its land to immediately go away and said those staying put will evicted.

"The illegal land occupants and encroachers will be responsible for any damage and loss due to the government operation," a spokesman for the QAU said on Tuesday. The spokesman said the Capital Development Authority had acquired an area of 1,709 acres, four kanals and 12 marlas from 1967 to 1972 for the university but the CDA neither demarcated the land nor did it give the university possession of the land and therefore, the university had inherited a number of illegal occupants, including nine villages spreading over 300 acres of land on campus, along with illegal encroachments from outside.

He said the university carried out fresh on-ground demarcation of its land through the Survey of Pakistan in April-May 2017, and co-ordinates had been fixed on the boundary line. "As per the Survey of Pakistan report, all land on the west side of the main stream coming from Shahdara Valley and flowing between WAPDA grid station and Bhara Kahu belongs to the Quaid-i-Azam University," he said.

The spokesman said as the relevant government authorities had started anti-encroachment campaign across the country, the university had requested the local administration to clear its land from all illegal encroachments. "Now, all illegal occupants and encroachers of our land have been directed to vacate the university land immediately otherwise the government will launch operation for their evacuation. The illegal occupants/encroachers will be responsible for any damage and loss in this regard," he said.