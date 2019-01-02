Most of the diseases haunted people in 2018

Islamabad : Both the communicable and non-communicable diseases continued to haunt population in Pakistan in 2018 like the past few years convincing health experts to stress on the need of a strategy to deal with the double burden of diseases, the country has been facing yet the concerned authorities did little for the purpose.

Like the past few years, the concerned government authorities have not come up with success in devising a strategy to safeguard population from the infectious diseases and their epidemics as the infectious diseases including ‘Gastro’, ‘Dengue fever’ and ‘Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever’ continued to make headlines in the media in Pakistan in 2018.

Reports and statistics reveal that the burden of communicable diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, dengue fever, typhoid, viral hepatitis, cholera, measles and other infections could not be controlled in 2018 while a rising trend of non-communicable diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, hypertension and various types of cancers was also witnessed.

According to many health experts, it was so because the concerned authorities did not develop strategies for the year 2018 after getting through the key public health issues of the previous years. Experts say that it seems as the concerned authorities do not give attention to the statistics regarding rising trend of certain communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Despite a significant rise in cases of various types of cancers, almost nothing was done for establishment of public sector cancer hospital or even for improvement of oncology departments in public sector healthcare facilities and the same was the case with psychiatry departments. Pakistan still has less than 300 psychiatrists for the whole population while not a single child psychiatrist is serving anywhere in public sector in the country.

Epidemic tobacco use, deadly tuberculosis, the link between social factors and health, unequal access to health care, and a rise in chronic diseases remained the issues to be resolved in 2018 in Pakistan.

Like the past years, the concerned authorities continued to make tall claims regarding improvement of primary healthcare services across the country but they contributed a little in improving healthcare infrastructure.

The economic downturn continued to put ripple effects on health and social spending in Pakistan. A significant proportion of population in Pakistan remained affected badly by conflicts like terrorists’ activities and disasters but the government authorities failed to invest sufficient resources to improve emergency medical care services in the country and even not a single trauma centre was developed in the country last year.

Health experts have been stressing for years on the need of developing trauma centres at least in all major cities of the country to minimise the losses being caused by accidents and disasters but the government authorities have done nothing even to introduce emergency medicine as a specialty in public sector hospitals across the country.

Gastroenteritis, measles, dengue fever and respiratory tract infections including pneumonia hit population badly in various cities of Pakistan in 2018 and thousands of patients of the infections were reported putting extra burden on public sector healthcare facilities yet the provinces, like the past years, allocated a little budget for prevention and control of the said infections in time.

Health experts say that by allocating separate additional budgets well in time for prevention and control of infectious diseases, the provinces may avoid outbreaks of a number of diseases.

Repeated strikes by the healthcare service providers including doctors, nurses and paramedics on one or the other issues almost all across the country damaged reputation of the government authorities which failed to resolve the conflicts in time and as a result, the poor patients had to suffer badly at public sector hospitals.

Like the past years, the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities all across the country had to face immense budgetary constraints in the year 2018 and millions of poor patients could not be facilitated on both the diagnostic and treatment facilities. The patients also had to suffer because of shortage of a number of medicines including many life saving drugs in the markets almost all across Pakistan in the year 2018.

Many health experts believe that to minimise the burden of both the communicable and non-communicable diseases, the concerned government authorities should work out a strategy for 2019 after proper assessment of the health threats and problems, the population had faced in 2018 and the previous years. There is also a need to allocate separate budgets for awareness campaigns that are needed to be intensified through media to control the double burden of diseases in Pakistan.