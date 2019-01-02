Women entrepreneurs graduate

LAHORE : The first batch of 12 women have graduated as entrepreneurs from the Women Innovation Network (WIN), a business incubation centre set up here at the Government College University Lahore by the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW).

In her opening address, PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar said that Pakistan had the lowest rate of female entrepreneurship in the world, with only one present of female entrepreneurs as compared to 21 percent of male entrepreneurs. She said, timely economic empowerment of women, of which one component was entrepreneurship, was also vital for Pakistan in particular due to demographics; about 64 percent of the population was below the age of 30 and 29 percent is between 15-29 years of age and this situation was putting mounting stress on economic structures in Pakistan. She congratulated the 12 women who had successfully incorporated their businesses after training. Speaking on the occasion, GCU VC Prof Hassan Amir Shah said no nation could progress with majority of its educated women making no contribution to the economic development of the country. He said as they were witnessing in different universities that girls outperform boys in academics but eventually, due to different pressures, they don’t opt for any professional careers. Referring to survey conducted by PCSW in 2018 of approximately 33,000 households in Punjab, Musarrat Misbah said that it was highly unfortunate that only 1.3 percent identified as current entrepreneurs and 15 percent identified as aspiring entrepreneurs. “The discrepancy between actual and aspiring entrepreneurs helps us understand the massive gaps and challenges that exist with respect to women’s empowerment through entrepreneurship,” she said hoping that such initiatives by GCU and PSCW would go a long way in addressing these challenges through the solution oriented approach.

Salim Ghauri highlighted the percentage of firms in Pakistan that had female participation in ownership was less than 10 percent whereas the corresponding figure of South Asia was over 18 percent.